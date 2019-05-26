Raymond R. Conrad, 89 of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania died on May 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Jakoby) Conrad for 68 years this past September. Born in East Greenville, he was the son of the late Charles Conrad and the late Viola (Snyder) Conrad. Raymond worked as a Union Carpenter's Superintendent for Robert E. Lamb - Engineers & Builders in Valley Forge for 18 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of East Greenville Fire Company, Delaware River Shad Fisherman's Association, and an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed woodworking. Along with his wife he is survived by sons: Kyle Conrad of Sumneytown, and Wade Conrad and his companion, Pheng of Reading, daughters: Sharon, wife of Michael Sobjak of Muncy; Susan, wife of John Bennett of Napa, CA; and Rebecca, wife of Daniel Vanin of Quakertown; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11 am, at the New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd, East Greenville, PA 18041. All are welcome to visit with the family beginning at 10 am. He will be interred in New Goshenhoppen Cemetery, East Greenville. Contributions may be made in his memory to the church. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories: at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary