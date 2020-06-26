Raymond R. Hoch, 69, of Bath (former long-time resident of Chapman Borough), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Ray and his wife, Linda (Malits), celebrated 48 years of marriage on May 6th. Born August 27, 1950 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Roy R., Jr. and Alma P. (Oplinger) Hoch. After graduating from Northampton High School in 1968, Ray worked alongside his father at Atlas Cement and later 29 years at Keystone Cement Company most recently as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, Bath. Ray was a life member at East Bath Rod & Gun Club and was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and competitive shooting, but most of all loved being with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by daughter, Wendy, wife of Thomas Whiteash; son, Bryan and wife, Dr. Sara Timmons-Hoch; granddaughter, Taylor; sisters, Susan Keschl, Shari Hoppes and husband, Rod, and Sally Hoffman; brother, Thomas Hoch; several nieces and nephews. Ray is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Louis. Services: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at 1:00pm at Emmanuel's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Dr., Bath, PA 18014 or East Bath Rod & Gun Club, 7905 Township Line Rd., Bath, PA 18014 in loving memory of Ray Hoch.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.