Raymond S. Heil 86 years, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Manor Care Nursing Facility, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Darlene (Schlegel) Heil who died in 1990. Born in Egypt, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Roy O. Heil and Sally (Walck) Heil.
Rudy served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as an Army Sergeant before marrying and moving to Catasauqua. He was employed as a mechanic for Brock-Way Motor Trucks of Bethlehem for over twelve years prior to retirement.
Raymond was a proud member of several clubs and organizations. He was a Quarter Master for Northampton V.F.W. Post 4714; Trustee of Post 4714 Home Association; Member of Hokendauqua American Legion Post 739 – Post Chaplain; Member of First Honorary Defenders of Easton – Bethlehem Chapter; Member of Lehigh Valley Military Defenders Council; Member of Fearless Fire Company of South Allentown and a member of the Lehigh County Senior Center.
He is survived by his daughter Cynthia A. Jenkins of Allentown, brother Clinton Heil of Michigan and many Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Allen Union Cemetery located in Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. There will be a calling period from 10:00AM – 10:30 AM at the cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019