Raymond Standley Tombaugh
1958 - 2020
Tombaugh, Raymond Standley age 62 of Palm Springs CA passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on October 23rd, 2020. He was born September 10th, 1958 in Allentown PA. He was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ in Allentown P.A. and more recently a member of Metropolitan Community Church of Coachella Valley. He is survived by a large and warm extended family and loving partner. Ray was a joyful man who got along with just about everybody. He was dedicated to his work as well as his involvement in the church. Ray was a very warm and generous man and went out of his way to stay connected to people. He was very proud of his Pennsylvania German heritage which he often shared with people through his passion of cooking. Pending services will be handled by Sell Herron Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
