Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Thomas Mohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Thomas Mohr Obituary
Raymond Thomas Mohr, age 100, died at The Willow in Macungie on July 9, 2019. He was born in Corning, Pa. to Clarence Mohr and Sally Mohr (nee Stahl). Raymond was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Zionsville, where he served as a lay leader, cemetery superintendent, Sunday school teacher and trustee, occasionally leading services in Pennsylvania German, his first language. Raymond attended the one-room schoolhouse in Dillingersville and later earned his high school diploma. He was married to Clara Mohr (nee Kelchner) for 64 years before her passing.

Raymond served as a radio operator with the Army's 29th Division in WWII and landed with Allied forces in France as part of the Battle of Normandy, then fought throughout Europe. He later worked for the East Penn School District, and is warmly remembered by generations of students from Kings Highway Elementary School. Raymond served God and country with his kind and generous spirit as a prominent volunteer in the community. Raymond achieved national notoriety at the age of 100 when he sang God Bless America at the opening game for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Raymond will be lovingly remembered by many, especially his daughter Jacqueline (Jeffery) Lindenmuth; grandchildren Jeffery (Terri), Jason (Terri), and Joshua (Kelly); and eight great-grandchildren, as well as stepson Ralph Kelchner (Nancy) and his children John (Bonnie) and Brent (Maria).

Services: 10 AM Saturday, July 13 at Salem United Methodist Church, 6440 Powder Valley Road, Zionsville, PA 18092. A viewing will be held 6:30-8 PM on Friday, July 12 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or to the Emmaus American Legion, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now