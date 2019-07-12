Raymond Thomas Mohr, age 100, died at The Willow in Macungie on July 9, 2019. He was born in Corning, Pa. to Clarence Mohr and Sally Mohr (nee Stahl). Raymond was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Zionsville, where he served as a lay leader, cemetery superintendent, Sunday school teacher and trustee, occasionally leading services in Pennsylvania German, his first language. Raymond attended the one-room schoolhouse in Dillingersville and later earned his high school diploma. He was married to Clara Mohr (nee Kelchner) for 64 years before her passing.



Raymond served as a radio operator with the Army's 29th Division in WWII and landed with Allied forces in France as part of the Battle of Normandy, then fought throughout Europe. He later worked for the East Penn School District, and is warmly remembered by generations of students from Kings Highway Elementary School. Raymond served God and country with his kind and generous spirit as a prominent volunteer in the community. Raymond achieved national notoriety at the age of 100 when he sang God Bless America at the opening game for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.



Raymond will be lovingly remembered by many, especially his daughter Jacqueline (Jeffery) Lindenmuth; grandchildren Jeffery (Terri), Jason (Terri), and Joshua (Kelly); and eight great-grandchildren, as well as stepson Ralph Kelchner (Nancy) and his children John (Bonnie) and Brent (Maria).



Services: 10 AM Saturday, July 13 at Salem United Methodist Church, 6440 Powder Valley Road, Zionsville, PA 18092. A viewing will be held 6:30-8 PM on Friday, July 12 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or to the Emmaus American Legion, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019