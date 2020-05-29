Raymond Wilson Ely, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at his residence in Quakertown, PA. He was the loving husband of Ruthann (Wessner) Ely, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in 1936, he was the son of the late Raymond, Sr., and Marian (Black) Ely. Ray graduated from Shillington High School in 1953. He then proudly served our country as a Marine for 3 years, after which he attended Kutztown State College, where he earned his Bachelor's degree. Ray began his professional career as an educator in the Quakertown Community School District serving as a biology teacher and assistant football coach. After earning his Masters of Education from Lehigh University, he went on to serve as athletic director and assistant principal at Quakertown High School and then the initial principal of Milford Junior High School until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Quakertown and loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Ronald (Elaine), Raymond III (Margo Leight), and Marlene Hunsicker (Kenneth); grandchildren Marta, Lindsay, James Mitchell, Ryan, Jared, Caitlyn, Emily, and Sara; and siblings brother Robert Ely and sister Barbara Brenner. He is predeceased by brothers Edward and Dennis Ely. Services and inurnment are private. Arrangements are made by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, of Quakertown. To view his online obituary and share condolences and remembrances, please visit www.nauglefcs.com. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth St., Quakertown, PA 18951.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.