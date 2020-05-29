Raymond W. Ely Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Wilson Ely, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at his residence in Quakertown, PA. He was the loving husband of Ruthann (Wessner) Ely, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in 1936, he was the son of the late Raymond, Sr., and Marian (Black) Ely. Ray graduated from Shillington High School in 1953. He then proudly served our country as a Marine for 3 years, after which he attended Kutztown State College, where he earned his Bachelor's degree. Ray began his professional career as an educator in the Quakertown Community School District serving as a biology teacher and assistant football coach. After earning his Masters of Education from Lehigh University, he went on to serve as athletic director and assistant principal at Quakertown High School and then the initial principal of Milford Junior High School until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Quakertown and loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Ronald (Elaine), Raymond III (Margo Leight), and Marlene Hunsicker (Kenneth); grandchildren Marta, Lindsay, James Mitchell, Ryan, Jared, Caitlyn, Emily, and Sara; and siblings brother Robert Ely and sister Barbara Brenner. He is predeceased by brothers Edward and Dennis Ely. Services and inurnment are private. Arrangements are made by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, of Quakertown. To view his online obituary and share condolences and remembrances, please visit www.nauglefcs.com. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth St., Quakertown, PA 18951.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
r. Ely was the most honest, fair person that I have ever known. RIP Ray! His dedication to QCHS knew know bounds and he was a treasure to the community in every way possible. It was an honor to work with him and to call him a friend. So sad!
Gary Edward Draus
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved