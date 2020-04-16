Raymond W. Moyer, 95, formerly of Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. He is the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Bright) Moyer, who died April 22, 2014. Raymond was born in Bally, PA on October 15, 1924 to the late Ervin and Emma S. (Weiss) Moyer. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during World War II. Raymond was a custodian for the Saucon Valley School District for 12 years retiring in 1987. Prior employment included 28 years at Textile Knitting in Allentown. SURVIVORS: Sister: Evelyn Durfey of Fountain Hill. Predeceased by 8 siblings. SERVICE: Private at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown with interment at Bingen Sunrise Cemetery, Lower Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Allentown Evang. Wesleyan Church, 728 N. Irving Street, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.