RAYMOND W. MOYER
1924 - 2020
Raymond W. Moyer, 95, formerly of Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. He is the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Bright) Moyer, who died April 22, 2014. Raymond was born in Bally, PA on October 15, 1924 to the late Ervin and Emma S. (Weiss) Moyer. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during World War II. Raymond was a custodian for the Saucon Valley School District for 12 years retiring in 1987. Prior employment included 28 years at Textile Knitting in Allentown. SURVIVORS: Sister: Evelyn Durfey of Fountain Hill. Predeceased by 8 siblings. SERVICE: Private at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown with interment at Bingen Sunrise Cemetery, Lower Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Allentown Evang. Wesleyan Church, 728 N. Irving Street, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
I'll always remember Uncle Raymond's smile and his heart of gold. Our deepest sympathy.
Donna Weller
Family
Uncle Raymond was a kind compassionate man with a beautiful soul.
My deepest sympathy at this difficult time.
Maryann Clemmer
Family
Rest in peace uncle Raymond give my dad and mom a hug for me
Bruce Moyer
Family
