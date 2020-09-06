1/2
Raymond W. Peters
Raymond Willard Peters, 81, of Moore Township, suddenly passed away and was found at his residence on Friday, September 04, 2020. Born in Columbia, NJ, he was a son of the late Lester R. Sr. and Catherine (Berger) Peters. After graduating from Northampton High School in 1956, Raymond honorably served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He was employed by the former PBNE (Philadelphia, Bethlehem and New England) Railroad for 30 years, before retiring as a clerk. Intrigued by aviation from his days of service in the Navy, Raymond was a model airplane hobbyist and active member of the Lehigh Valley Radio Control Society.

Survivors: Raymond is survived by his children, Richard Peters and wife, Allison, of Bushkill Township, Evelyn Kovalovsky and husband, Dan, of Bath, and Pam Myirski and husband, Mike, of Fallston, MD; grandchildren, Eric Peters, Rachel Herr and husband, David, and Sara Myirski; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Cove; siblings, Alice Heimer and husband, Charlie, of Reedsville, PA, Marie Heimer of Moore Township, Lester "Butch" Peters, Jr. and companion, Connie Rogaski, of Whitehall, Mitchell Peters and wife, Darlene, of Nazareth, Grace "Cookie" Kressler and companion, Joe Boyko, of Moore Township, and Randy Peters of Moore Township; many nieces and nephews.

Services: A Public Visitation will be held on Friday morning, September 11, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Funeral service and burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
