Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
R.B. Reed Obituary
R.B. Reed, Sr., 87, of Bethlehem Township died Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital- Anderson Campus with his family by his side. Born in Limestone, TN he was the son of the late George Elmer and Julie Mae (Collins) Reed. He was married to Beverly K. (Davis) Reed with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage this past July 9, 1954.

R.B. worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for the Mast Company. He was a Mason at the Warren Lodge. He was a lifetime member at the Paletown Rod and Gun Club and was a member of the Methacton Mennonite Church. He had a passion for music, especially blue grass, and could often be found playing his mandolin, guitar or violin, and was a member of the Appalachian Fiddle and Blue Grass Association (AFBA).

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Beverly, children, Donna Zonetti, Debbie wife of David Peirson, R.B. Reed, Jr. and wife, Casey, and Diane wife of Jim Fleming, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Ruble Reed.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 11 AM to 12 PM followed by a memorial service at 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in R.B.'s name to the , 3893 Adler Pl., Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019
