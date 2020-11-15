Rebecca J. "Becca" Janney, 53, of Northampton, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in West Rockhill Twp. on July 10, 1967 to Roxie (Walters) Janney of Salisbury Twp. and the late Ronald "Butch" Janney. Becca was a 1985 graduate of Salisbury Twp. High School and Allentown Business School. She had been employed by Hess's, Lehigh County Courthouse and Guardian Life Insurance Co. Becca had a keen interest in collecting barbie dolls and teddy bears. She enjoyed counted cross stitch and computer games. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with Kimberly who was like a daughter.
Survivors: She is survived by her mother, Roxie; her loving companion: Allen W. Ulrich of Northampton; brother: Russell J. Janney of Salisbury Twp. and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Services: Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Becca's cremated remains will be spread at sea. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society
– 3893 Adler Place – Bethlehem, 18017.