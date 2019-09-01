Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Rebecca Michele Ross


1995 - 2019
Rebecca Michele Ross Obituary
Rebecca Michele Ross, 24 of Perkasie, Bucks County, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Allentown, June 20, 1995, she was the daughter of Michael D. Ross of Palmyra. Rebecca was employed in the Quality Assurance Department of ENV Services, Inc. in Hatfield.

Survivors: In addition to her father; sisters, Ashley E. Ross and her wife, Marie A. Hengeveld, Jessi L. Ross, Elizabeth L. Ross; maternal grandparents, A. Richard and Nancy L. Felegy; paternal grandmother, Marian E. Ross.

Service: A celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at a later date. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
