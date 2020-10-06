Rebecca Sherry

Rebecca (Barbour) Sherry, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away October 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Sherry. Born in Cockeysville, MD she was the daughter of the late James Cornelius and Rebecca (Eaton) Barbour.



Survivors: children- Raymond R. Sherry, Jr., Barbara L. Sherry, Cornelia S. Goolsby, Charles D. Sherry, Robert M. Sherry; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.



A viewing will be held Thursday, October 8th 10-11AM with a Service to follow at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. She will be buried next to her husband at Lowhill Cemetery in New Tripoli. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.



