Reed W. Bowers, 65, of Bethlehem, formerly of Easton, passed away on June 22, 2020, in Manor Care Nursing Home, Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Raymond W. Bowers, Sr. and Nancy A. (Belgrasch) Mink. He graduated from Easton H. S. in 1973 and later worked in HVAC as a technician for over 20 years until illness forced him to retire. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Easton and was also a member of the 540, The Jeffs, Grover Cleveland and Stockertown Rod and Gun Clubs. He is survived by his children, Caitlin Kehler of Bethlehem, Kyle Kehler (Brittany) of Northampton; brothers, Raymond W. Bowers Jr. (Kimberly) of Bethlehem, Rick W. Bowers (Suzanne) of Bethlehem, Randy W. Bowers of WA; and sister, Renee W. Bowers of MS.Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org