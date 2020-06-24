Reed W. Bowers, 65, of Bethlehem, formerly of Easton, passed away on June 22, 2020, in Manor Care Nursing Home, Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Raymond W. Bowers, Sr. and Nancy A. (Belgrasch) Mink. He graduated from Easton H. S. in 1973 and later worked in HVAC as a technician for over 20 years until illness forced him to retire. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Easton and was also a member of the 540, The Jeffs, Grover Cleveland and Stockertown Rod and Gun Clubs. He is survived by his children, Caitlin Kehler of Bethlehem, Kyle Kehler (Brittany) of Northampton; brothers, Raymond W. Bowers Jr. (Kimberly) of Bethlehem, Rick W. Bowers (Suzanne) of Bethlehem, Randy W. Bowers of WA; and sister, Renee W. Bowers of MS.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.