|
|
Regina A. Martinuzzi, 91, of Whitehall, PA, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. Regina was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late August and Anne (Nolan) Concilio. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Martinuzzi. Regina was a registered nurse for 50 years retiring in 1992. She worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Muhlenberg Hospital and Holy Family Manor. She also was a volunteer at Holy Family Manor, Allentown State Hospital and the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Regina was a graduate of the Misericordia School of Nursing in Philadelphia.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rose Anne Martinuzzi, brother, Gus Concilio, sisters, Mary Harris, Ann Chiles, and Sister Alfonsa Concilio, granddaughter, Rebecca Sedler, and great granddaughter, Annabel Calabrese. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Daileader, and grandson, Michael Sedler.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10am on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church 3219 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Manor 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, PA 18052 (www.fellowshipmanor.com) ,or to the Sisters of IHM 2300 Adams Ave. Scranton, PA 18509, or to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org)
Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019