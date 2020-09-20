Regina Brennan 78, of Bethlehem, formerly of New York, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. Regina was the wife of Raymond Brennan of Bethlehem. Born in Brooklyn she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Costello) McGloin. Regina worked as a Registered Nurse in the ER, and OR but finished her career as a school nurse for 20 years. Surviving with her husband Raymond is her daughter, Phyllis Andolino, her brother, Thomas McGloin and her sister Noreen McGloin. Regina has two granddaughters; Nicole and Gabrielle. She was preceded in death by her daughter Regina Strasser. Services and internment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store