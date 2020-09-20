1/
Regina Brennan
Regina Brennan 78, of Bethlehem, formerly of New York, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. Regina was the wife of Raymond Brennan of Bethlehem. Born in Brooklyn she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Costello) McGloin. Regina worked as a Registered Nurse in the ER, and OR but finished her career as a school nurse for 20 years. Surviving with her husband Raymond is her daughter, Phyllis Andolino, her brother, Thomas McGloin and her sister Noreen McGloin. Regina has two granddaughters; Nicole and Gabrielle. She was preceded in death by her daughter Regina Strasser. Services and internment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
