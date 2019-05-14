Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Regina E. Niedrowski Obituary
Regina E. Niedrowski, 68, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Grace F. (McGlade) Christ of Whitehall and the late Roy E. Christ. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Allentown. She was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and attended Marywood College. Regina was a talented crafter, knitter, seamstress and an avid reader.She is survived by her mother Grace; brothers Roy T. of Allentown, Mike J. and his wife Donna of Pittsburgh; sisters Loretta S., wife of Tim Carver of Allentown, Sharon L. of Whitehall.Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 16 at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 1046 W. Cedar St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:00 AM Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comMemorials can be made to L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
