Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Regina I. Reed

Regina I. Reed Obituary
Regina I. Reed, 72, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in her home. Born in Sumneytown, Regina was the daughter of the late Chester and Ethel (Campbell) Smith. She was the widow of Donald Reed. Regina worked for Merck Insurance company until retirement.

SURVIVORS: Regina will be lovingly remembered by her son, Donald Reed and wife Valerie; brothers, Chester Smith, Gary Smith, Kevin Smith, David Smith, and Kyle Thomas; sisters, Karen Williams, Kim Hembre and Gail Clizbe and granddaughter, Hannah Reed.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Thursday October 3, 2019 in Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Royersford, PA 19468. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 30, 2019
