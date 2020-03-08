Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Easton and Washington Avenues,
Bethlehem, PA
Regina L. Riville Obituary
Regina L. Riville, 89, died on February 20, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Born in Avoca, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Kurek) Lukasik and a sister to the late Agnes M. Smith of Joseph Lukasik, Jr. She was predeceased by her husbands, Anthony J. Riville, John R. Diefenderfer, and Vincent A. Pagano. A graduate of Bethlehem High School, she was a layout operator for Western Electric - Allentown Works.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Cimiotti of Atlanta, GA and Joanne Spess of Port St. Lucie, FL; three grandchildren, Nicole and Daniel Hart and Jacob Michalovich; two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Leland Del Prado; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved sister-in-law Marion Spaziani of Easton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in St. Anne's Catholic Church, Easton and Washington Avenues, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
