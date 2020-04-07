|
|
Regina M. Dundon, 89, of Bethlehem, died on April 3, 2020. She was born in Beaver Meadows, PA; daughter of the late George and Ann (Mehalick) Komenas. Regina is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Richard T. Dundon.
Regina was a 1948 graduate of Liberty High School and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was employed by Northampton County where she worked in the Government Center as a supervisor of the Orphan Court, retiring in 1988 after 20 years of service.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Dick; sister, Mary Ann Welsh and husband, James; as well as her extended family. Regina was preceded in death by her son, Tim Dundon in 2015 and her brother, Francis.
A private burial will be held with a memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020