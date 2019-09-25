|
Regina S Edelman, 85, of Oviedo FL, formerly of Bethlehem PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday September 20th, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Lewandowski) Mioduszewski. Her beloved husband Robert Edelman of 50 years passed away in July 2004. She was a loving homemaker till they retired in 1994 and moved to Cocoa Beach Florida.
She was preceded in death by her brother Walt and sister Franny. Survived by her sister Helen, daughters Joanne and Sandy all of Pennsylvania, and Karen and Susan both of Florida. There will be a memorial service on Saturday Sept. 28th 2019 at the St Luke's Lutheran Church in Oviedo FL. Her ashes will join her husband Robert in the Memorial Garden at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Cocoa Beach Florida. Memorial donations may be made to St Luke's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. S.R. 426, Oviedo, FL., 32765, or Vitas Hospice online https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ designation Central Florida.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019