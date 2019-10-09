Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Community Church
21 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reinaldo Valentin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reinaldo Valentin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reinaldo Valentin Obituary
Reinaldo Valentin, 66, of Allentown, PA, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. He was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Reinaldo and Rosalina (Pastor) Valentin. He was the husband of Vicky (Gracia) Valentin. Ray worked as a communications technician for the computer industry. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always looked for opportunities to share his faith, and life with friends, family and strangers. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing harmonica and percussion at church and performing magic tricks whenever he could.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vicky, son, Ray Valentin, grandchildren, Beau Valentin, Ryan Valentin, and Phylicia Valentin, brothers, Chuck, Johnny, and Willy, and sisters, Rosie, Ligia (Gigi), and Carol. He was predeceased by a sister, Debbie.

A Memorial Service will be held 2pm Thursday October 10th, 2019 at the New Covenant Christian Community Church 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Doors open at 1:45pm.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reinaldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now