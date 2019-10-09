|
Reinaldo Valentin, 66, of Allentown, PA, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. He was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Reinaldo and Rosalina (Pastor) Valentin. He was the husband of Vicky (Gracia) Valentin. Ray worked as a communications technician for the computer industry. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always looked for opportunities to share his faith, and life with friends, family and strangers. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing harmonica and percussion at church and performing magic tricks whenever he could.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vicky, son, Ray Valentin, grandchildren, Beau Valentin, Ryan Valentin, and Phylicia Valentin, brothers, Chuck, Johnny, and Willy, and sisters, Rosie, Ligia (Gigi), and Carol. He was predeceased by a sister, Debbie.
A Memorial Service will be held 2pm Thursday October 10th, 2019 at the New Covenant Christian Community Church 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Doors open at 1:45pm.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019