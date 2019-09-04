Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reiner Jaeckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reiner Erich Jaeckle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reiner Erich Jaeckle Obituary
Reiner E. Jaeckle, 69, of Kunkletown passed away August 25th at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the son of Maria Claessens and the late Erich Jaeckle, and husband of Desiree (Lipovsky) Jaeckle.

Born in Schwenningen, Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1957, and worked hard at contracting, working as an industrial electrical engineer. He had a passion for farming, cooking, loved sailing and enjoyed music and reading.

He is survived by his mother Maria Claessens; wife Desiree; his daughter Jade; son Erich; and a brother Peter and his wife Patricia.

Services: calling hour at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 7th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown with memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m.

Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reiner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now