Reiner E. Jaeckle, 69, of Kunkletown passed away August 25th at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the son of Maria Claessens and the late Erich Jaeckle, and husband of Desiree (Lipovsky) Jaeckle.
Born in Schwenningen, Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1957, and worked hard at contracting, working as an industrial electrical engineer. He had a passion for farming, cooking, loved sailing and enjoyed music and reading.
He is survived by his mother Maria Claessens; wife Desiree; his daughter Jade; son Erich; and a brother Peter and his wife Patricia.
Services: calling hour at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 7th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown with memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m.
Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019