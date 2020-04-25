Reller R. Thomas, Sr., 66, of Lanark, passed away Thursday, April 23 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Mitzi "Mary" (Schaffer) Thomas and they celebrated 46 years of marriage. He was known as her "Miracle Man" for his ability to bounce back from serious medical situations. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth Thomas, and he was a 1972 graduate of Southern Lehigh High School. A Type I diabetic for 56 years, Reller was a patient of Dr. Fred Helwig until Helwig's death. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing and hunting with his children. He was the owner of Reller's Shoe Repair in Bethlehem for 20 years. Reller's greatest love was his family and he was the proud father of Reller, Jr. and Crystal. Reller is survived by his wife, Mitzi; son, Reller, Jr.; sisters, Paula, Sherry, and Karen; brother, Thomas; sisters-in-law, Judy and Patti; nieces and nephews. Reller was predeceased by his daughter, Crystal Marie, in 2008. Services: Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.

