|
|
Rena O. Exner, 82, of Lehighton passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Ronald C. Exner for 61 years.
Born on July 16, 1937 in Kresgeville, she was the daughter of the late Jerry A. and Eleanor C. (Smith) Shupp. She was a 1955 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Following High School Rena served in the US Air Force from 1956-58.
Rena was the Office Manager for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton for many years, until her retirement. Previously, she worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Edward Vermillion.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, member of WELCA, member and past Treasurer for the Lehighton Women Club, Volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a former Girl Scout Leader.
Rena was an avid reader and loved collecting pigs.
She is survived by her husband, Son, Jay husband of Sharon of Bethlehem; Daughters, Beth wife of Michael Steigerwalt of Lehighton and Amy wife of Jason Coder of Bellefonte; Sister, Lynn Wilson of Florence, AL; Grandchildren, Derrick Steigerwalt husband of Viktoriya Lupareva, Chris Steigerwalt husband of Tiffany, Sean Steigerwalt and Ray Lenhart husband of Ashley and Great-Grandchildren, Landan, Brielle, Sophie, Sawyer and William Steigerwalt and Mila Lenhart. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Shupp and Sister, Jill Keneston.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 3rd and Iron Streets Lehighton with Reverend Nancy Moore officiating. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House 2455 Black River Road Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019