Renae A. Stahley, 83 years, formerly of Orefield, passed away November 4, 2020 at Lehigh Center in Macungie. She was the widow of Nevin R. Stahley, Jr. Born in Lehigh County, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Hilda E. (Roth) Werley.
She was the dining room manager at the former Village Inn restaurant for 30 years. Renae was a member of Morgenland Union Church in Orefield. Renae is best remembered for her unique laugh and zest for life. She enjoyed the company of friends and family, playing cards and trips to the casino. Always the life of the party and fond of silly hats, she made holiday weekends at her sister's beach house memorable. Renae loved her dogs; especially Shanee and Cheyanne and watching her cats play on the patio. Renae (Nan) and Hannah shared a special bond.
Survivors: Son, Bryan Stahley of Alburtis, former daughter in law, Alice Conrad of Trexlertown, sister, Janice Young of Gilbertsville, sister in law, Sara Lee Werley of Orefield, grandchild, Hannah Stahley and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Allen Werley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Morgenland Union Cemetery in Orefield. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forgotten Felines and Fidos, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.