Renee A. Wensel 70 years, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving companion of Frank Calvo. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Guy Buchman and Mildred (Hersh)Buchman. Renee was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. She was employed in Sales at Sears prior to her retirement. She was artistically talented. She enjoyed drawing; painting and making jewelry. Renee especially enjoyed watching her grandson play basketball. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her companion, Frank Calvo, her son Mark A. Young, her sister Donna R. Stamper and husband Barry B., her grandson Allen Young, her nephew Barry J. Stamper and her precious pet dog Princess. She is proceeded in death by her brother Christopher Buchman. Services are private. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com