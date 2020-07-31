1/
Renee A. Wensel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee A. Wensel 70 years, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving companion of Frank Calvo. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Guy Buchman and Mildred (Hersh)Buchman. Renee was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. She was employed in Sales at Sears prior to her retirement. She was artistically talented. She enjoyed drawing; painting and making jewelry. Renee especially enjoyed watching her grandson play basketball. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her companion, Frank Calvo, her son Mark A. Young, her sister Donna R. Stamper and husband Barry B., her grandson Allen Young, her nephew Barry J. Stamper and her precious pet dog Princess. She is proceeded in death by her brother Christopher Buchman. Services are private. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved