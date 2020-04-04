|
|
Renee D. Cury, 58, of Allentown passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Barry G. Cury. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last September. Renee was born in Allentown to John and Marlene (Tews) Costello of Allentown. She was a graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1982. Renee served as an ICU and PICC nurse for 20 years at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Recently she was continuing her passion of caring for others by providing senior care services. She created strong and loving bonds with all of her patients. Renee was able to save numerous lives as a nurse and three additional lives after her death as an organ donor. She was a member of the Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville. Renee enjoyed spending quality time with her family and always prepared the most delicious meals at holidays. She cheered on her four children at their countless sporting events. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She demonstrated the highest level of character with many endearing traits, among which were kindness, patience, dedication, generosity, and forgiveness.
Survivors: Husband; parents; children, Jarred, Chad, Nicole, and Tyler all of Allentown; sisters, Sharon and Michelle Costello both of Allentown; nephews, John and Jaxon Costello.
Services: Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices, a celebration of Renee's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. On-line condolences can be shared at www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Gift of Life Donor Program. 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020