Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Renee J. Ringer

Renee J. Ringer Obituary
Renee J. Ringer

Renee J. Ringer, 58, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Robert P. Ringer, Jr. Born in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Betty J. (Brotzman) Ritter and the late Donald A.M. Ritter. Renee was a graduate of William Allen High School and loved taking care of children. She worked as a teachers aide in various Day Care Centers in the Lehigh Valley.

Survivors: Husband; Mother; Sons, Christopher and Scott Winkler; Grandchildren, Christopher, Jr. and Gracie Winkler; Brothers, Donald, Jr., Curt and Todd Ritter; and Sister, Nadine Ritter.

Services: 10:30AM Thursday, June 20th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30AM in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made to the family.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
