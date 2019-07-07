Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Renee Miller
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ziegels Lutheran Church
9990 Ziegels Church Rd
Breinigsville, PA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ziegels Lutheran Church
9990 Ziegels Church Rd
Breinigsville, PA
Renee L. Miller Obituary
Renee L. Miller, 69 years, of New Tripoli, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Gerald R. Miller for 50 years in May. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Ruth B. (Haas) Folck. She was an Administrative Assistant for 35 years for Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville, where she was also a member. Renee served on the Social Services and Evangelism Committees, taught Confirmation class for the Sunday School, and served the Church Council as the Financial Secretary for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She loved all animals, traveling, winery tours, reading and her pets.

Survivors: Husband, Gerald, daughter, Kelly S. Lucarelli of Fogelsville, son, Matthew D. Miller and wife Amy of Sparta, NJ, brother, John "Jack" Folck and wife Linda of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Angelina, Matthew, Nathan, and Evan; step grandchildren, Lea and Shelby.

Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13 at Ziegels Lutheran Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. Visitation, Friday, 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville and 9:30 to 10:45 AM Saturday in the Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at above address, 18031 or The Lehigh Valley Zoo at 5150 Game Preserve Rd, Schnecksville, PA 18078.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019
