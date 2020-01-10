|
|
Renee L. Schoch, 73, of Bethlehem, passed away, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born in Allentown to the late Robert and Bernice (Roberts) Dauscher. Renee was a claims processor for Hartford Insurance Co., Fogelsville for 20 years. She was an avid Bowler and treasurer for the Lehigh Cement Bowling league.
SURVIVORS: Children: Michael A. (Terri L.) Schoch, Natalie A. Schoch; 3 grandchildren: 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister: Linda B. Wimmer.
SERVICE: Visitation period: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Schoch Family to assist in funeral cost, care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020