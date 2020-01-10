Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
RENEE SCHOCH
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
RENEE L. SCHOCH


1946 - 2020
RENEE L. SCHOCH Obituary
Renee L. Schoch, 73, of Bethlehem, passed away, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born in Allentown to the late Robert and Bernice (Roberts) Dauscher. Renee was a claims processor for Hartford Insurance Co., Fogelsville for 20 years. She was an avid Bowler and treasurer for the Lehigh Cement Bowling league.

SURVIVORS: Children: Michael A. (Terri L.) Schoch, Natalie A. Schoch; 3 grandchildren: 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister: Linda B. Wimmer.

SERVICE: Visitation period: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Schoch Family to assist in funeral cost, care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
