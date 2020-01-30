|
|
Renee M. Agentis, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on January 20, 2020, while under the compassionate care of Ascend Hospice and Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Nursing Facility. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Willliam and Julia (Nagy) Shanaberger. Renee was the widow of Stephen Agentis and was predeceased by a brother, William James.
Survivors: Renee will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Margaret, wife of Francis Vari, and many nephews and nieces.
Services: Were held private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020