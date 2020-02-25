|
Renee S. Matlock, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Michael P. Matlock with whom she shared over 52 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late William and Constance (Husser) Danner. Renee worked as a Nurse for St. Luke's Visiting Nurse Association and later at St. Luke's Kids Care. She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafting.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband Michael, son Michael "Mick" Matlock, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Bethlehem Township; daughter Kimberly I. Heffelfnger and her husband Michael of Coopersburg; sisters Linda Trively of Allentown and Marlene Hein and her husband Tom and her 2 loving grandchildren Jackson and Samuel.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 A.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020