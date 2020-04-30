Renee Wehr, 83 of Allentown died on April 25, 2020 surrounded by her family at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Wife of the late Kenneth W. Wehr, Sr. for 57 years until his death in 2011. Renee was born in Allentown, daughter of the late Willard J. and L. Pearl (Fenstermaker) Boger, Sr.She was an active member of Grace UCC in Allentown where she taught Sunday School for many years. Survivors: Four Sons Kenneth W., Jr. and wife Susan, Timothy R. and wife Diane, Donald J. and wife Dawn, and Richard D. and wife Jennifer; two daughters BonnieLee Sechler and husband Jeffrey, and Tina Lentz and husband Chris; thirteen Grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services: Private Graveside Service at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Grace UCC 623 Clevelend Street Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.