Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Reniea A.A. Peters


1931 - 2019
Reniea A.A. Peters Obituary
Reniea A.A. (Stahley) Peters, 87, of Allentown, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Devon House, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Marvin W. Peters. Born in Walnutport, November 1, 1931, Reniea was the daughter of the late Nevin J. Sr. and Sarah E. (Weyhenmeyer) Stahley. Reniea was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Allentown State Hospital for 16 years before retiring in 1988. Prior to that, she was a private duty nurse. Reniea was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their mountain cabin. Reniea and her husband, Marvin enjoyed traveling to most of the continental United States in their RV. She especially liked the summer they spent in Alaska. Reniea enjoyed her friends and staff at Devon House Senior Living where she spent the last three years.

Survivors: Sons, David M. Peters and his wife, Diane and Jeffrey W. Peters and his wife Linda both of Macungie; sisters, Marlene A. Peters and her husband, Kenneth and Alice M. Graff both of Whitehall; grandchildren, Chad and his wife, Heather of Lancaster, Jason and his wife, Carol of Blandon, and Heather and her husband, Mathew Lenhart of Palmerton; great-grandchildren, Carter, Cole, Cadence, Claire, Joyce and Ryan; predeceased by brothers, Nevin J. Stahley, Jr. and Clair N. Stahley.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. John Eric Lamb officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Tuesday in the funeral home. Private burial at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to The c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019
