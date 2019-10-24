Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Reno L. Gogel Obituary
Reno L. (Hess) Gogel, 79, of Whitehall, formerly of Northampton, died Tuesday evening, Oct 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Gogel, Sr. who passed in 2003. Born in Rockville, Lehigh Twp, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Agnes (Mae) Hess.

Reno was employed in the custodial services dept of the Northampton Area School District, retiring in 1999. An active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville, volunteering with the ladies group providing senior lunches and church dinners. Reno was a member and past Worthy Matron OES, Rose Croix Chapter #235. She enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and grandchildren.

Survivors: daughters, Loretta M. Gogel with whom she resided, Robin A. wife of The Rev. Derrick Miliner of Laurel, MD, Lisa J. wife of Stephen Bissell of Laurys Station. sons, Robert E., Jr. and wife Stacy, Phillip J. and wife Val, all of Danielsville, Lewis D. and wife Melissa of Cherryville. 6 grandchildren, Claire, Kate, Cale, Robert, Sara, and Grace. sister, Barbara Kresge. several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant sister, sisters, Minerva Latshaw, Bernice Wanamaker, brothers, Willard, Carl, Dorson, John, Donald, and Arthur.

Services: 1:00PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 7- 8:30PM Friday and Noon-1:00PM Saturday in funeral home. Interment, Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: , 3551 N. Broad Street, Phila, PA 19140-413.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
