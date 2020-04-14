Morning Call Obituaries
More Obituaries for Reta Galante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta M. Galante

Reta M. Galante Obituary
Reta M. Galante, 94, of Allentown, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Devon House Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Guido Galante. Reta was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Paul D. and Verna A. (Wallander) Schock. Reta served as the counter person for the former Madison Dry Cleaners which she helped operate with her family. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown. Reta always enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors: Son, Paul A. and his wife Ann Galante of Allentown; daughter, Ann S. and her husband Dale W. Roberson of Southport, NC ; sister, Diane S. and her husband Terry Michael of Whitehall. Also grandchildren, Lisa and husband Scott, Chrisy and husband Chris, Tim and wife Tammi, John and wife Kelly and six great grandchildren, Kyle, Devin, Francesca, Kari, Braden and Anthony John.

Services Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices services will be private. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
