Reuben A. Snyder, Jr., 93, of Lehigh Township, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Hilda E. (Gellis) Snyder, who died in 1997.



Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Reuben A. and Mary A. (Hamilton) Snyder. Reuben was a graduate of Slatington High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer in the South Pacific during World War II. Reuben worked as a chemist for Atlas Cement Company for 35 years, and later as a bus driver for the Parkland School District for 8 years.



He was a member of St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Walnutport. Reuben served as Past President and Founder of the Ormrod Ambulance Corps (Northern Valley presently), Past President of the West Ormrod Community Organization, Past Vice President and President of United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers Union Local 115 at the Atlas Cement Company of Northampton, Past President of the Ormrod Playground Association, member of the Northampton American Legion Post #353 and member of the Disabled American Veterans – Lehigh Valley #7. He was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.



Reuben loved his children, grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. He also loved traveling with his wife Hilda and hunting with his son and son-in-law in his early years. Reuben greatly enjoyed using his Citizen Band Radio to connect with many people across the country and the world, using the handle "Purple Onion."



Survivors: Children, Sandra Sensinger and her husband Robert of Catasauqua, Reuben D. Snyder of Northampton, Linda Bramich and her husband Larry of Walnutport, Judith Mangino of Northampton; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter.



Services: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Stiles (Whitehall). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019