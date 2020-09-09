1/1
Reuben C. Fenstermaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reuben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reuben C. Fenstermaker, 91, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Devon House, Allentown. He was the companion of Jane A. Zednik for over 30 years. He was the husband of the late Marie C. Fenstermaker and Jean Fenstermaker. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Mabel J. (Mantz) Fenstermaker. Reuben graduated from Allentown H.S. and was a US Army veteran. Reuben worked in the construction area for Western Electric and then Lucent for 38 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Emmaus Lodge #792 F.&A.M. and American Legion Post #576, Allentown. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

Survivors: Companion Jane Zednik of Emmaus and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sister: Ruth Minnich of Whitehall. Reuben is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Services: 11 am Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 -11 am Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved