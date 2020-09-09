Reuben C. Fenstermaker, 91, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Devon House, Allentown. He was the companion of Jane A. Zednik for over 30 years. He was the husband of the late Marie C. Fenstermaker and Jean Fenstermaker. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Mabel J. (Mantz) Fenstermaker. Reuben graduated from Allentown H.S. and was a US Army veteran. Reuben worked in the construction area for Western Electric and then Lucent for 38 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Emmaus Lodge #792 F.&A.M. and American Legion Post #576, Allentown. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Survivors: Companion Jane Zednik of Emmaus and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sister: Ruth Minnich of Whitehall. Reuben is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Services: 11 am Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 -11 am Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.