Reuben E. Smoyer
1932 - 2020
Reuben E. Smoyer, 87, of New Tripoli, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Sell) Smoyer. Born in North Whitehall Township, October 24, 1932, Reuben was the son of the late Earl D. and Lillian M. (Muth) Smoyer. He was employed as a production line truck driver at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 32 years before retiring in 1987. Reuben was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington and the Ontelaunee Antique Car Club.

Survivors: Children, Susan R. Fatzinger and her husband, Allen of New Tripoli, Scott L. Smoyer and his wife, Brenda of New Tripoli, Tania A. Rex and her husband, Michael of Duke Center, McKean County; brother, Lamont Smoyer and his wife, Izene; sister, Betty Kern; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother, James Smoyer.

Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Michael W. Rex officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A recorded version of the service will be available on the funeral home website Tuesday evening by clicking the link on Reuben's obituary.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg Lutheran Church, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
5 entries
May 10, 2020
God bless your family at this time. He was a wonderful man, my husband George worked with him at mack trucks. one off your neighbors. Prayers for the family.
Sylvia Litzenberger
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Brenda,Scott And family. I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Rueben. Our thought and prayers are with you at this sad time.. Karen and Keith Hantz
Karen
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy Smoyer
Family
May 10, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy to Reuben's family. He was a good man and he will always be with you in the many memories of family life together. He is also kindly remembered by his fellow Mack workers.
Woody and Nancy Haas
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sending my sympathies to the Reuben Smoyer family! Sorry for your loss.
Sheri Hausman
Friend
