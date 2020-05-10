Reuben E. Smoyer, 87, of New Tripoli, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Sell) Smoyer. Born in North Whitehall Township, October 24, 1932, Reuben was the son of the late Earl D. and Lillian M. (Muth) Smoyer. He was employed as a production line truck driver at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 32 years before retiring in 1987. Reuben was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington and the Ontelaunee Antique Car Club.
Survivors: Children, Susan R. Fatzinger and her husband, Allen of New Tripoli, Scott L. Smoyer and his wife, Brenda of New Tripoli, Tania A. Rex and her husband, Michael of Duke Center, McKean County; brother, Lamont Smoyer and his wife, Izene; sister, Betty Kern; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother, James Smoyer.
Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Michael W. Rex officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A recorded version of the service will be available on the funeral home website Tuesday evening by clicking the link on Reuben's obituary.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg Lutheran Church, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.