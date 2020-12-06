Reuben "Rudy" T Rodrigues, 72, of Allentown, PA, passed away on December 3rd, 2020. Rudy died peacefully with his beloved wife and children by his side. Rudy was born to parents Juan and Jesus, on October 9th, 1948 in Palmerton, PA. He was the youngest of 13 children. Rudy was a member of the US Marine Corps and fought proudly for his country in the Vietnam War. After his service, Rudy worked as an "A" Millwright Mechanic for 30 years at the Bethlehem Steel. Rudy met his loving wife Kathy in 1979. They were married in Hellertown, PA. Their marriage was filled with love and beautiful memories with family and friends. He enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with his family, taking his dog Coco for walks, sharing stories, and looking at old family photos.



Survivors: He is survived by his son Christopher, his wife Yvette and their daughter Cora; Bernadette and her son Nathan; son Jonathan, his wife Charlene and their two children – Valentina and Rocco; daughter Amanda Marcks, her husband Michael and their two children – Mason and Maverick.



Services: Memorial Service 10:30 Am December 10th, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home,1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A calling will be held from 9:30-10:30. All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.



