83 years of age and resident of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning August 29, 2020. She was the wife of Elmer P. Botteon for 30 years until his passing in 1988. Born in Cementon to the late Michael and Cecelia (Bishop) Shellock, she was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. Rheta was a Registered nurse at Cedarbrook for 14 years, and continued her mission by volunteering in the employee health department of Sacred Heart Hospital for 16 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, and was a member of the parish nursing program there and at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Northampton. Rheta was past President of the Catholic Nurses Assoc. of Lehigh County, past President of the Women of Saint Elizabeth, and enjoyed her membership with Young at Heart at BVM. She is survived by daughter Susan M. Warmkessel of Whitehall; grandchildren Emily Rose and Aaron Paul Warmkessel; son Vincent P. Botteon and his wife Colleen (McCarthy); sisters Michaelene P. wife of Arthur Flegler of Nazareth; Sylvia V. wife of Joseph Malozi of Bethlehem; Genevieve A. "Jean" wife of Peter Keschl, and Elizabethann Smith all of Allentown; Marylouise Shellock of Bethlehem; Eileen M. Shellock of St. Louis, MO; brother Rev. Bro. Boniface -Joseph John Shellock of Springfield, IL; Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Friday September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Her family will receive guests starting at 10:00 am in the Church. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Rheta may be presented to the Church at the address listed above. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



