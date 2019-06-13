Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Ev. Free Church
6528 Hamilton Blvd
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda M. Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rhoda M. Kline Obituary
Rhoda M. Kline, 77, of Emmaus, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Merril D. Kline. The couple would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on September 23. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Williams) Morgan. Rhoda was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Trexlertown where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a graduate of Hamburg High School, Class of 1960. Years ago, Rhoda worked alongside her friend, Shirley Christman at the Tot to Teen Outgrown Shop in Emmaus. Survivors: Husband; Children, Donald M. Kline and his wife Julie of Lake Luzerne, NY, Twins, Rebecca L Swavely and her husband Tim of Alburtis and William L. Kline of Emmaus, and Kevin T. Kline and his wife Keri of Dallas, PA; 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Siblings, Ruth M., Herbert, Thomas and William Morgan.Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Faith Ev. Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. in the church. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.Contributions: May be made to the church at the above mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now