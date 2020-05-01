Rhoda McKee Oswald, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, John 14:2 and Corinthians 5:8. A resident of Cedarbrook Nursing Home for 4 years and 9 months she passed away, April 30, 2020 from complications of Frontotemperal dementia (FTD) and succumbing to the Covid19 virus. She was the wife of Willis A. "Bud" Oswald, Jr. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary April 18th. Rhoda was the second daughter of the late Irvin Lee and Merle Elsie (Diehl) McKee. Rhoda graduated from Allentown High School class of 1961. She loved being a stay at home mother until her three sons were in school. Rhoda then worked several jobs including the Driftwood Drive In, Weavers Gems and Minerals and retiring from Day Timers as a supervisor after 18 years. She served as president of the Liberty Bell Elem. School for many years, Lehigh Christian Academy and several Christian Women's groups and as a Sunday School Teacher. She was a great wife and mother.
Rhoda is survived by her husband, sons Todd David of New Hampshire, Scott Tyler (Sherry) of Tamaqua, PA, Nathan Andrew of Coopersburg, PA, sister Eunice Dorney, sisters-in-laws, Lois Wolff, Nancy Moore, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
Services and burial will be private and at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. In memory of Rhoda Oswald.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.