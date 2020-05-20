Rhonda J. (Smith) Santilli, 48, of Schnecksville, died Monday, May, 18, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the wife of Gabriel J. Santilli with whom she celebrated 12 years of marriage this past August 11th. Born in Allentown, June 1, 1971, Rhonda was the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Dorothy S. (Kline) Smith. She graduated from Parkland High School, Class of 1989 and DeSales University, Class of 1993. She continued her education at Saint Joseph's University and received her Master's Degree in Nurse Anesthesia in 2000. Rhonda was employed as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist through Anesthesia Specialists of Bethlehem at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus for over 20 years. Rhonda was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. She was a devoted mother of two young boys who she encouraged and supported in all their sports and school activities. Rhonda will be forever remembered as a selfless and compassionate person who changed the lives of many for the better.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Gabriel, sons, Jared V. and Max W. Santilli at home; brothers, Kit L. Smith of Allentown, Mark C. Smith of Schnecksville, Roderick D. Smith (Victoria) of Allentown, sister, Holly M. Olenwine (Terry) of Schnecksville; father and mother- in- law, Joseph N. and Anita (Makovsky) Santilli of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Joseph D. Santilli (Tara) of Palmer Township; nieces and nephews, Cody, Katrina, Marissa, Anthony and Kellen; a large extended family, many friends and her beloved cat, Morris, predeceased by a brother, Collin C. Smith
Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jared V. and Max W. Santilli Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.