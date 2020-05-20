Rhonda J. Santilli
1971 - 2020
Rhonda J. (Smith) Santilli, 48, of Schnecksville, died Monday, May, 18, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the wife of Gabriel J. Santilli with whom she celebrated 12 years of marriage this past August 11th. Born in Allentown, June 1, 1971, Rhonda was the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Dorothy S. (Kline) Smith. She graduated from Parkland High School, Class of 1989 and DeSales University, Class of 1993. She continued her education at Saint Joseph's University and received her Master's Degree in Nurse Anesthesia in 2000. Rhonda was employed as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist through Anesthesia Specialists of Bethlehem at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus for over 20 years. Rhonda was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. She was a devoted mother of two young boys who she encouraged and supported in all their sports and school activities. Rhonda will be forever remembered as a selfless and compassionate person who changed the lives of many for the better.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Gabriel, sons, Jared V. and Max W. Santilli at home; brothers, Kit L. Smith of Allentown, Mark C. Smith of Schnecksville, Roderick D. Smith (Victoria) of Allentown, sister, Holly M. Olenwine (Terry) of Schnecksville; father and mother- in- law, Joseph N. and Anita (Makovsky) Santilli of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Joseph D. Santilli (Tara) of Palmer Township; nieces and nephews, Cody, Katrina, Marissa, Anthony and Kellen; a large extended family, many friends and her beloved cat, Morris, predeceased by a brother, Collin C. Smith

Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jared V. and Max W. Santilli Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Rhonda was such a loving and caring person. Heaven gained a tremendous angel but we lost a truly wonderful person. My heartfelt sympathies to her family.
Jackie Traband
Coworker
May 19, 2020
The brightest smile at Allentown College! Our old stomping grounds. How blessed was I to have you join a family I love to call my own. My heart is broken. You will remain forever the beautiful angel I suspected My heartfelt sympathy to your family. May comfort come in time. Love and hugs.
Carolyn Finnerty
Friend
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rhonda was one of the most loving and selfless people I knew. I watched her care for her parents and support her family for many, many years. She always had a sparkle and a bright smile and we shared a passion for dance. At any sacred heart function we would dance the night away! She had so much joie de vivre that it was always a pleasure to be in her presence. She loved her husband and sons with all her heart and was so proud of them! We would always talk about them and share family stories when we worked together and her eyes would sparkle and brim over with such love. She was compassionate and wonderful with patients. She was extremely gentle when they were nervous and always did a wonderful job. I am shocked and saddened by her passing. It is a great loss to the world. Please accept my sincerest condolences for this terrible loss. She is so loved and will be so missed by so many...
Lisa Bunin
Coworker
May 19, 2020
I love you
Tara Morrow
