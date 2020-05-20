May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rhonda was one of the most loving and selfless people I knew. I watched her care for her parents and support her family for many, many years. She always had a sparkle and a bright smile and we shared a passion for dance. At any sacred heart function we would dance the night away! She had so much joie de vivre that it was always a pleasure to be in her presence. She loved her husband and sons with all her heart and was so proud of them! We would always talk about them and share family stories when we worked together and her eyes would sparkle and brim over with such love. She was compassionate and wonderful with patients. She was extremely gentle when they were nervous and always did a wonderful job. I am shocked and saddened by her passing. It is a great loss to the world. Please accept my sincerest condolences for this terrible loss. She is so loved and will be so missed by so many...

Lisa Bunin

Coworker