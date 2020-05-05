Ricardo A. Suriel, 52, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown. Ricardo was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and resided in The Bronx. He was a hard worker, owner of Zafra Driving School. Ricardo was an amazingly loving and caring person. He is a beloved son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and friend. You may not be here with us anymore, but our love for you will never die. You will always live within our hearts and we will continue to keep you alive through us. Sleep in paradise.



Loving family members: Parents: Emelinda M. Vasquez, Cirilo A. Suriel Wife: Damaris A.Espinal Children: Esther M., Melissa L., Jason C., and Darlene A. Suriel; Step-Daughter, Leslie V. Vega; Brother: Carlos M. Suriel; Sisters: Iris N. and Lisette Suriel; and 2 Grandchildren with one on the way.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



