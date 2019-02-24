Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Bowman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Bowman Obituary
Richard A. Bowman, 82, of Allentown, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Householder) Bowman. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in April. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Margaret L. (Fisher) Bowman. Richard was a graduate of Allentown H.S. He worked in the small appliance division at GE then Black and Decker for many years. Later, he was employed at LCCC. Richard was a member Jordan Martin Lodge #673 F. & A.M. and was an avid sports fan.Survivors: Wife; Son: Todd M. Bowman and his wife Tabatha and their daughter Maggie of Kernersville, NC; Daughters: Jill D. Bowman of Allentown, Lynn A. Hendricks and her husband Matthew and their children Molly and Mason of Harleysville.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or liverfoundation.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now