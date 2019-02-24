|
|
Richard A. Bowman, 82, of Allentown, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Householder) Bowman. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in April. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Margaret L. (Fisher) Bowman. Richard was a graduate of Allentown H.S. He worked in the small appliance division at GE then Black and Decker for many years. Later, he was employed at LCCC. Richard was a member Jordan Martin Lodge #673 F. & A.M. and was an avid sports fan.Survivors: Wife; Son: Todd M. Bowman and his wife Tabatha and their daughter Maggie of Kernersville, NC; Daughters: Jill D. Bowman of Allentown, Lynn A. Hendricks and her husband Matthew and their children Molly and Mason of Harleysville.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or liverfoundation.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019