Richard A. Diehl
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. "Hot Dog" Diehl of Jim Thorpe died Thursday June, 25 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Carol A. (Kern), Diehl to whom he married 59 years, this May. Born in Egypt, Pa. May 25, 1943. Richard was the son of the late Alton &Frances (Roth) Diehl. Richard was a Truck Drive for various companies in the Lehigh Valley, and was a member of local 158 labor union, for many years. He enjoyed deep sea fishing at the shore, and spending time with his family.

Survivors: in addition to his wife, daughters, Debra wife of Robert Ziegler, New Ringgold. Cheryl Ehret, Palmerton. Sisters, Loretta Liposity, Northampton. Caroline Wife of Dennis Frantz, Centervalley. Pre-deseased sister Mary Ellen Sharp. Grandchildren, Ryan Ziegler, Kyle Ziegler, Bradley Ehret, Brent Ehret. Great Grandchildren, Noah Ehret,Quintin Ziegler

Contributions: Carbon County environmental center, 151 East White Bear Dr. Summit Hill pa. 18250

Services are private, convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Inc, Slatington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved