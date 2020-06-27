Richard A. "Hot Dog" Diehl of Jim Thorpe died Thursday June, 25 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Carol A. (Kern), Diehl to whom he married 59 years, this May. Born in Egypt, Pa. May 25, 1943. Richard was the son of the late Alton &Frances (Roth) Diehl. Richard was a Truck Drive for various companies in the Lehigh Valley, and was a member of local 158 labor union, for many years. He enjoyed deep sea fishing at the shore, and spending time with his family.



Survivors: in addition to his wife, daughters, Debra wife of Robert Ziegler, New Ringgold. Cheryl Ehret, Palmerton. Sisters, Loretta Liposity, Northampton. Caroline Wife of Dennis Frantz, Centervalley. Pre-deseased sister Mary Ellen Sharp. Grandchildren, Ryan Ziegler, Kyle Ziegler, Bradley Ehret, Brent Ehret. Great Grandchildren, Noah Ehret,Quintin Ziegler



Contributions: Carbon County environmental center, 151 East White Bear Dr. Summit Hill pa. 18250



Services are private, convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Inc, Slatington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store