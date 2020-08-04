Richard A. Druckenmiller, 87, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, formerly of Union Street, Allentown, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in the home of his daughter, Michele A. Pieroni. Born in Allentown, March 29, 1933, Richard was the son of the late Oscar and Alpha (Moser) Druckenmiller. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Richard worked in the Maintenance Department of the former Allentown State Hospital for 20 years before retiring in 1995.
Survivors: Daughter, Michele A. Pieroni and her husband, Michael with whom he resided; grandsons, Aaron M. Pieroni and Adam M. Pieroni both at home; niece, Lynn Masters and her husband, Tom of Bethlehem and their children, Erik and Emily Masters; predeceased by siblings, William Druckenmiller, Jackie Belzeckyj, Richard "Rick" Ehrie.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
and/or The American Cancer Society
both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.