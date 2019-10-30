Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan U.C.C
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Durner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Durner


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Durner Obituary
Richard A. Durner, 86, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Allentown on November 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur Durner and Huldah (Gehris) Durner. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Miller), daughters Patricia, wife of Dr. Stephen Verdesca, and Carol, wife of Tyrohne Kontir, and grandchildren, Andrew and Alison Verdesca, and Kaela, Aidan, and Emma Kontir. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and Bethlehem Business College. He served in the Air Force for four years active and 16 years active reserves. Richard worked as an accountant until the age of 72.

In addition to his family, Richard loved music and Barbershop singing. He was a 48-year member of the Lehigh Valley Harmonizers, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He enjoyed tennis, traveling, and rooting for the Phillies and the Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Rd. Allentown, PA 18104, where Richard was an active member for many years.

Funeral services for Richard will be on Monday Nov. 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Jordan U.C.C., with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Arrangements made by the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now