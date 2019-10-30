|
|
Richard A. Durner, 86, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Allentown on November 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur Durner and Huldah (Gehris) Durner. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Miller), daughters Patricia, wife of Dr. Stephen Verdesca, and Carol, wife of Tyrohne Kontir, and grandchildren, Andrew and Alison Verdesca, and Kaela, Aidan, and Emma Kontir. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and Bethlehem Business College. He served in the Air Force for four years active and 16 years active reserves. Richard worked as an accountant until the age of 72.
In addition to his family, Richard loved music and Barbershop singing. He was a 48-year member of the Lehigh Valley Harmonizers, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He enjoyed tennis, traveling, and rooting for the Phillies and the Eagles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Rd. Allentown, PA 18104, where Richard was an active member for many years.
Funeral services for Richard will be on Monday Nov. 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Jordan U.C.C., with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Arrangements made by the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019