Richard A. Frantz, 87, of South Whitehall Twp., peacefully passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the beloved husband and soul mate of the late Nancy G. Frantz. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harley S. and Isabelle (Andres) Frantz. He graduated from South Whitehall High School in 1949. Richard served our country faithfully in the US Army as a military intelligence officer before being honorably discharged. He was a life member of the Greenawalds Fire Co. joining in 1952, serving for 66 years, including as Fire Chief from 1990-1993. Before retiring, he worked for the United States Postal Service, Allentown as a supervisor and prior as a letter carrier. He also was a member of the East Penn Model Railroad Club, Lehigh Valley Chapter NRHS, and the Phillipsburg Railroad Historians. Loving father of John and his wife Kristie of Allentown; and the proud Grandfather to Daniel, Sarah and Asa; Caretaker Sophia Brown, because of her compassion, love and tender care Richard's request to live his final years at home were fulfilled. He was predeceased by sisters Agnes Rowney and Nancy Bartholomew.Services with military honors: 11:00 AM, Friday, April 26 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will be held Thursday 6:00 to 7:30 PM and Friday, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Greenawalds Fire Company, 2500 Focht Avenue, Allentown, 18104. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary